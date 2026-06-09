European rights court finds Norway to have violated human rights in child adoption case

Ilayda Cakirtekin
09 June 2026•Update: 09 June 2026
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Norway guilty of human rights violations in a child adoption case and ordered the state to pay the parents €25,000 (approximately $28,900) in compensation, in addition to legal costs, Norwegian media reported Tuesday.
The country was found guilty of violating human rights under Article 8 on the right to family life in a case concerning the child welfare authorities’ forced adoption of a child who was taken from its parents eleven years ago, multiple broadcasters reported.
The Norwegian state is thus ordered to pay the parents €25,000 (about $28,900) in compensation, in addition to legal costs.
The outlet recalled that the conviction marks the 24th ruling against Norway in child welfare cases over the past nine years.