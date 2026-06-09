European Court of Human Rights orders state to pay parents $28,900 in compensation, in addition to legal costs

European rights court finds Norway to have violated human rights in child adoption case European Court of Human Rights orders state to pay parents $28,900 in compensation, in addition to legal costs

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Norway guilty of human rights violations in a child adoption case and ordered the state to pay the parents €25,000 (approximately $28,900) in compensation, in addition to legal costs, Norwegian media reported Tuesday.

The country was found guilty of violating human rights under Article 8 on the right to family life in a case concerning the child welfare authorities’ forced adoption of a child who was taken from its parents eleven years ago, multiple broadcasters reported.

The Norwegian state is thus ordered to pay the parents €25,000 (about $28,900) in compensation, in addition to legal costs.

The outlet recalled that the conviction marks the 24th ruling against Norway in child welfare cases over the past nine years.