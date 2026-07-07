Citing NATO’s founding philosophy, Peter Pavel says there has been tendency within alliance for one ally to shoulder large share of defense spending and responsibility

European NATO member countries should refocus their own defense: Czech president Citing NATO’s founding philosophy, Peter Pavel says there has been tendency within alliance for one ally to shoulder large share of defense spending and responsibility

Czech President Peter Pavel on Tuesday urged the European members of the NATO alliance to refocus their own defense and strengthen not only their military capabilities but also decision-making processes and flexibility in decision-making.

Pavel said there should be an approach among allies that allows for “calmer relations,” adding that the current global environment must be properly understood, speaking at the “Allies in Ankara” program, held on the sidelines of a NATO summit in the Turkish capital, organized in cooperation with Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the Munich Security Conference, and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), an Ankara-based think tank.

He also underlined that officials should set their emotions aside when communicating.

Saying that the Czech Republic is geographically situated at the center of both the EU and NATO, Pavel said many people in his country do not feel security threats directly.

For this reason, he said it may be more difficult to explain these threats to people in the Czech Republic, while stressing that his country stands in solidarity with its allies.

Pavel said the Czech Republic has many companies operating in the defense industry and underlined that there is significant potential for more comprehensive cooperation with other European countries.

Referring to NATO’s founding philosophy, Pavel said that recently there has been a tendency within the alliance for one ally to shoulder a large share of defense spending and responsibility.

The two-day NATO summit in Ankara is bringing together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.