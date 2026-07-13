Initiative aims to create integrated missile defense architecture through technology, research and defense industry cooperation

European nations, Ukraine announce joint anti-ballistic missile coalition Initiative aims to create integrated missile defense architecture through technology, research and defense industry cooperation

Ukraine and nine Coalition of the Willing countries have announced plans to establish a joint anti-ballistic missile coalition aimed at strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities against future missile threats.

Leaders from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK said the initiative would focus on creating an integrated missile defense architecture through cooperation in technology, research and defense industries.

In a joint declaration, the countries said the coalition would be “purely defensive” and was designed to protect Europe from growing missile risks.

“We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defense architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats,” the leaders said.

The initiative will include a flagship project to develop anti-ballistic missile capability, with participating countries working on common operational requirements, technical cooperation and a roadmap toward the coalition’s first operational systems.

The statement said the project would complement existing missile defense systems, including national European capabilities already in place or planned by participating countries.

“By bringing together our defense industrial base, our research, and our operational experience, we aim to build a shared antiballistic missile capacity for Europe,” the leaders said.

The coalition also highlighted Ukraine’s experience in defending against Russia’s invasion, saying its knowledge would contribute to the initiative.

“We acknowledge the unique experience of Ukraine, gained in defense against Russia’s war of aggression,” the declaration said.

The founding members said they would explore opportunities for joint research and development, funding cooperation, and improved sharing of defense-related data and information.

The coalition will remain open to other countries that support its principles and objectives, according to the declaration.