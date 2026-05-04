'There has been some disappointment on US side when it comes to European reaction,' Rutte says

European leaders 'heard US message' after Trump's Mideast response criticism: NATO chief 'There has been some disappointment on US side when it comes to European reaction,' Rutte says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Monday there has been "some disappointment" on the US side regarding Europe's response to the recent developments in the Middle East, but stressed that European leaders have "heard the message" and are stepping up their efforts.

Speaking to reporters at the European Political Community meeting in the Armenian capital Yerevan, the NATO chief acknowledged concerns in Washington over Europe's reaction to the ongoing armed conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the US.

"As you know, as we know, there has been some disappointment on the US side when it comes to European reaction to what is happening now in the Middle East and the campaign of Israel and the US against Iran," Rutte said.

However, he underlined that European countries are responding by increasing logistical and military support in line with US expectations.

"What I’m hearing from all my contacts with European leaders is that European leaders have gotten the message, they’ve heard the message from the US loud and clear," he said.

Rutte noted that several European nations are now implementing bilateral agreements related to the use of bases and logistical support, including Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Italy, the UK, France, and Germany.

"I see more and more European countries pre-position essential logistical and other support, for example, minehunters, minesweepers close to theatres so that, for the next phase, they are ready," Rutte added.

On questions regarding a possible reduction of US troops in Germany, Rutte avoided specifics but reiterated that broader US concerns were not limited to one country, emphasizing instead Europe's overall response.

The remarks came after the Pentagon announced a reduction in US troop presence in Germany, the largest American military hub in Europe, amid growing tensions between Washington and its European allies over the Iran war and tariffs.

A Pentagon spokesperson said about 5,000 troops would be withdrawn from Germany following an order by the US defense chief.