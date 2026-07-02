European leaders condemn Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine, reaffirm support for Kyiv

European officials on Thursday condemned Russia's latest overnight strikes on Ukraine that Kyiv said killed 13 people, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announcing plans to propose fresh sanctions targeting entities supporting the Russian military-industrial complex.

"Words of condemnation alone will not stop attacks on Kyiv. Only sustained military support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Moscow can do that," Kallas wrote on US social media company X.

She said the EU had this week begun disbursing €6 billion (about $6.8 billion) under its €90 billion ($102.7 billion) support loan to strengthen Ukraine's defenses.

"Today, I will propose to sanction more entities supporting Russia's military-industrial complex in response to the strikes. The more Moscow attacks civilians, the more sanctions must be imposed," she said, adding that "we keep raising the cost until Russia understands it cannot win."

Kallas said all EU staff in Kyiv had been accounted for following the attacks and thanked personnel for continuing their work "under the most difficult circumstances."

Portugal's Foreign Ministry also condemned what it described as "heinous Russian attacks" carried out overnight against Ukraine.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and authorities, and said it was "imperative to put an end to this aggression and restore international law."

"Portugal remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine in pursuit of a just and lasting peace," it added.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen condemned the strikes, saying Russia had once again targeted civilian infrastructure.

"Terrible images from Kyiv. Last night, Russia once again targeted civilian infrastructure, showing a blatant disregard for human life," she wrote on X.

Valtonen commended "the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people" and reaffirmed Finland's support for Ukraine.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also denounced the attack, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and calling on Russia to end its aggression.

"The Russian government must put an end to these aggressions and act as a responsible member of the international community," Tajani said, adding that Italy would continue supporting Kyiv until a "just and lasting peace" is achieved.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Russia had "yet again struck civilian sites, killing and injuring many." "Russia's attacks on civilians are deeply concerning. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected. Norway remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine," he said.

The statements came after Russia and Ukraine exchanged long-range strikes overnight, with Ukrainian authorities saying 13 people were killed in Russian attacks, while Russian officials reported four civilian deaths in Ukrainian drone strikes.

Moscow said it targeted defense industry enterprises, fuel and energy facilities, and military airfield infrastructure in and around Kyiv using long-range precision weapons and drones, describing the attacks as a response to Ukrainian "terrorist attacks" on civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said it struck the Lukoil Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, as well as a drone storage site, a railway bridge and a Russian command post.