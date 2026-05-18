European lawmakers denounce recent Israeli attack against Global Sumud aid flotilla Lawmakers call Israel's interception of flotilla new 'act of piracy'

European lawmakers on Monday denounced the recent Israeli attack against the Gaza-bound Global Sumud aid flotilla in international waters.

European Parliament Left Group co-chair Manon Aubry called the interception of the flotilla "a new act of piracy" and "a blatant disregard for international law."

"Full support for those who refuse to look the other way in the face of the genocide in Palestine and war crimes," Aubry wrote on US social media company X.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI), also voiced support for the people aboard the flotilla, who he said "defy the world's most immoral army to oppose a sadistic genocide."

"Once again with complete impunity, war criminal Netanyahu tramples international law. Support for the comrades standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people," said LFI MEP Emma Fourreau.

LFI parliamentary leader Mathilde Panot described Israel's attack as a "new intolerable act of piracy by Netanyahu's army."

"We will never avert our gaze from the genocide still underway in Gaza. Affection to all those who resist and are the honor of our shared humanity!" Panot said.

Separately, Italian member on the European Parliament, Danilo Della Valle, said "all of this is intolerable," adding that Italian lawmaker Dario Carotenuto was among those detained.

He said a letter had been sent calling for "immediate guarantees for the safety of the activists" and urged the Italian government to take action to secure the release of detained Italian citizens.

"Those who bring humanitarian aid cannot be treated like criminals," he added.

Portuguese MEP Catarina Martins also condemned the incident, saying Israel had "once again kidnapped people in international waters, in flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law."

She added that two Portuguese doctors were among those detained and questioned the response of Portuguese authorities, asking what Israel "needs to do" for the government to act.

The Israeli army on Monday attacked and intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters, detaining 100 activists, as the mission sailed in an attempt to break a choking blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, set sail on Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since the summer of 2007.

The flotilla said the mission included 426 participants, including 96 Turkish activists and participants from 39 other countries, among them Germany, US, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman, and New Zealand.

Israeli forces also attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on April 29.