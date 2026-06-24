Rheinmetall shares plunge as much as 17% after Berlin abandons F126 frigate program over delays, cost risks

European defense stocks tumble after Germany scraps major warship project Rheinmetall shares plunge as much as 17% after Berlin abandons F126 frigate program over delays, cost risks

European defense stocks fell sharply Wednesday after Germany abandoned plans to build six F126-class frigates, raising investor concerns over whether recent military spending pledges will translate into major contracts.

Shares of German arms maker Rheinmetall plunged as much as 18.7% as of 1340GMT, putting the stock on track for its worst daily performance in more than 30 years.

Renk shares fell 7.4%, Leonardo dropped 5.2%, Saab decreased 2.6%, and Dassault was down 1.5%.

The selloff came after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Berlin would end the F126-class frigate project, which had been intended to produce the navy’s largest combat ships.

The German Defense Ministry said the decision was driven by significant delays, expected cost increases and risks linked to changing the general contractor.

Germany now plans to purchase eight smaller Meko A-200 frigates instead of the six F126-class warships.

The cancelled project had been viewed as one of Germany’s most important naval procurement programs and one of its biggest warship commissions since World War II.

Construction of the first 166-meter vessel began in late 2023, but the program later faced delays of several years. The procurement had previously been estimated at up to €10 billion ($11.3 billion).

Pistorius pointed to problems at Dutch shipbuilder Damen as the main reason behind the delays.

Rheinmetall had been expected to become the lead contractor for the F126 program in a deal reports said could have been worth as much as €12.8 billion, pending budget committee approval.

Shares of German naval shipbuilder TKMS rose after reports said Berlin would instead buy the smaller Meko A-200 frigates from the company.

The pressure spread across the wider European defense sector, with Hensoldt, Renk, Saab, Leonardo and BAE Systems also trading lower.

The Stoxx Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF declined nearly 2%, while the broader Stoxx 600 index was little changed.

The move added to a difficult year for European defense shares, which have weakened as investors reassess whether the surge in military spending plans will fully materialize into orders for contractors.

The cancellation also marks a setback for Germany’s defense modernization drive, as Berlin has pledged to build the strongest conventional army in Europe by 2039.