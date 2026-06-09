European countries warn Israeli NGO law threatens humanitarian response in Gaza, West Bank 'Humanitarian access is non-negotiable,' joint statement says, stressing 'crucial' role of civil society

A group of 22 countries and senior European officials on Monday voiced deep concern over Israel's top court rejecting an appeal by international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) against a controversial registration law, warning that the measure could severely undermine humanitarian operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a joint statement, the signatories said the recent decision by the Israeli High Court to uphold the law would "affect and severely limit" the ability of INGOs to operate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

"The recent decision by the Israeli High Court to reject the INGOs’ appeal regarding the registration law is deeply concerning," the statement said.

The countries urged Israel not to implement the legislation in its current form, arguing that it would further restrict humanitarian actors already struggling to respond to immense needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

According to the statement, international NGOs play a critical role in delivering essential services alongside Palestinian civil society organizations and UN agencies, including in sectors such as water, sanitation, healthcare, education, nutrition and demining.

"Their work is crucial for the survival and wellbeing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said.

The signatories warned that the registration law forms part of a broader pattern of restrictive measures affecting humanitarian operations, citing limited border crossing hours, restrictions on goods deemed "dual use," and bureaucratic hurdles that hamper aid delivery

"Humanitarian access is non-negotiable," the readout said, calling on Israel to ensure the safe, rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and to refrain from actions that impede humanitarian organizations from carrying out their work.

The joint statement was signed by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, as well as European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.