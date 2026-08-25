The world has changed. And enlargement must change with it,’ says EU enlargement chief Marta Kos

European Commission weighs new proposals to reform EU enlargement process The world has changed. And enlargement must change with it,’ says EU enlargement chief Marta Kos

EU enlargement chief Marta Kos on Tuesday outlined four areas for discussion on reforming the bloc’s enlargement process, focusing on protecting existing members, internal reforms, rule of law safeguards and gradual integration.

“The world has changed. And enlargement must change with it,” Kos told an ambassadors’ conference in Croatia, outlining four proposals to “make enlargement a successful instrument of European power.”

Addressing the potential impact of new members and the risks they could pose to existing member states, Kos said the bloc should take measures to protect their interests as part of the first element.

“Second, we need to discuss the internal reforms needed for a larger Union to remain capable of acting, and to be agile to adjust rapidly in light of crises,” she said.

Kos said the current EU treaties already provide significant room to improve the bloc’s decision-making processes and the functioning of its institutions, urging member states to use these opportunities to make decision-making “leaner and more flexible.”

“This could also mean reducing the number of areas where a single member state can block everyone else. It could also mean making our institutions smaller,” she proposed.

She added that smaller groups of member states could take the lead when all countries are not ready to move forward together, as has already happened with the Schengen area and the euro.

Third, Kos highlighted the rule of law, stressing that new members must make Europe stronger “politically, economically, and in our security.”

“We must make sure we do not let in Trojan horses. Not today, not in 10 or 20 years from now. Recent experience has shown that stronger safeguards may be required to pre-empt – and if need to correct – violations of the fundamental principles and values of our Union,” she added.

On the fourth element, Kos said EU enlargement needs to evolve to reflect current realities, calling for a move away from an “all or nothing” approach.

She stressed the need for a more structured approach “to bridge the time we no longer have.”

“We need to look for more ambitious ways of gradual integration,” she added.

Enlargement ‘much more than simply enlarging our Union’

Kos also said the EU’s current approach to enlargement is “about much more than simply enlarging our Union,” emphasizing that it is also about “the kind of Europe we aspire to be tomorrow.”

“In a world where we face pressures from East and West, where old alliances are fading and new ones emerging, where dependencies are weaponized, and where we are experiencing direct attacks on our democracy and our way of life, becoming stronger together is our biggest asset,” she explained.

She stressed that enlargement should now focus on making the bloc stronger.

“It is about the creation of a Europe capable of securing its own interests in the face of increasing competition with other global powers. In this, we can only be successful if we stabilize our continent and bring those candidate countries that deliver on their commitments inside the EU,” Kos said.

She further noted that 2026 is set to be a record year for progress in the bloc’s enlargement process.

“8 months into the year - we have already opened and closed more negotiating chapters than in any year in the past 25 years,” she said.

