Bloc says while many countries have completed important reforms, 'the picture is uneven across member states and policy areas'

European Commission warns rule of law progress remains uneven across bloc Bloc says while many countries have completed important reforms, 'the picture is uneven across member states and policy areas'

The European Commission on Friday said rule of law reforms continue across the European Union but warned that progress remains uneven, with reforms advancing more slowly in some member states and serious concerns persisting in certain areas.

Publishing its seventh annual Rule of Law Report, the EU Commission said that while many countries have completed or launched significant reforms, "the picture is uneven across member states and policy areas," adding that some longstanding challenges remain despite continued engagement with national governments.

The report assesses developments in all 27 member states as well as four candidate countries, including Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, covering judicial independence, anti-corruption measures, media freedom and institutional checks and balances.

On justice systems, the bloc said many member states have strengthened judicial independence by reforming judicial councils, appointment procedures and prosecution services.

However, it noted that reforms are progressing at a slower pace in some countries and that serious concerns remain in certain cases.

Among candidate countries, judicial reforms continued, but concerns persisted over undue influence affecting judicial independence.

The report also found that several member states have adopted new anti-corruption strategies and strengthened institutions responsible for combating corruption following the entry into force of the EU's anti-corruption directive.

Nevertheless, the EU Commission said further efforts are needed to reinforce safeguards on lobbying and conflicts of interest and to improve investigations, prosecutions and final judgments in corruption cases.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the rule of law is essential for maintaining public trust and supporting Europe's economy.

"The rule of law builds trust. Trust among citizens. Trust for businesses. It is what makes Europe the best and safest place to live and invest," she said.

