'If candidate country delivers on reforms, it has to move forward in closing and opening chapters and clusters on path forward towards the European Union,' says Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission chief urges faster EU enlargement at Western Balkans summit 'If candidate country delivers on reforms, it has to move forward in closing and opening chapters and clusters on path forward towards the European Union,' says Ursula von der Leyen

The European Commission president on Friday called for accelerating the bloc's enlargement process and highlighted progress under the EU's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans during a summit with regional leaders in Montenegro.

Speaking at the doorstep of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Ursula von der Leyen said enlargement remains based on merit but should become faster and more credible.

"Enlargement is merit-based, but merit-based does not mean slow," von der Leyen said.

"We have to make the enlargement process faster and more credible. In other words, if the candidate country delivers on reforms, it has to move forward in closing and opening chapters and clusters on its path forward towards the European Union," she added.

Von der Leyen said the summit would focus on two key issues: the implementation of the EU's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and the enlargement process.

She described the Growth Plan as successful, noting that the EU has already invested €675 million (about $785 million) under the initiative, while a further €540 million tranche is on the way.

According to von der Leyen, the plan is based on opening sectors of the EU single market to candidate countries in exchange for reforms, accompanied by investment support.

She also urged both candidate countries and EU member states to communicate the benefits of enlargement more effectively.

"Enlargement means more security, more prosperity, and a bigger place of Europe in the world," she said.

"There is momentum. We have to turn this momentum now into movement, and this movement into membership."

European Council President Antonio Costa said the summit reflected the priority the EU attaches to its relationship with the Western Balkans.

"I just concluded my second annual visit to the Western Balkan countries," Costa said, adding that the trip demonstrated the bloc's continued engagement with the region.

Thanking Montenegro for hosting the summit, Costa praised the country's progress toward EU membership.

"Your success is important because it shows that enlargement is becoming real, and we will continue to support you," he said.