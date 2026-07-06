Retail trade volume up 0.2% month-on-month in euro area, 0.5% in EU

Euro area retail sales rise slightly in May, beat annual expectations Retail trade volume up 0.2% month-on-month in euro area, 0.5% in EU

Annual increase in euro area reaches 1.6%, above market expectation of 1.5%

Retail sales in the euro area rose modestly on a monthly basis in May, while annual growth came in slightly above market expectations, according to Eurostat data released Monday.

Retail trade climbed 0.2% in the euro area and 0.5% in the EU in May compared with April, Eurostat said.

In April, retail trade volume had fallen by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU.

On an annual basis, the retail sales index rose 1.6% in the euro area in May, slightly above the market expectation of a 1.5% increase. In the EU, retail sales were up 1.9% from May 2025.

In the euro area, sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.6% month-on-month, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel gained 0.1%. Automotive fuel sales in specialized stores fell 0.5%.

Across the EU, food, drinks, and tobacco sales rose 0.6% and non-food product sales increased 0.5%, while automotive fuel sales fell 0.4%.

Among member states with available data, the strongest monthly increases were seen in the Greek Cypriot Administration with 3.7%, Luxembourg with 3.6%, and Poland with 2.4%.

The steepest monthly declines were seen in Estonia with 2.2%, Croatia with 2%, and Belgium and Lithuania, both down 0.7%.

On an annual basis, the highest increases in retail trade volume were in the Greek Cypriot Administration with 8.4%, Bulgaria with 7.9%, and Luxembourg with 7.8%.

Retail sales fell annually in Romania by 4%, Estonia 0.5%, and Belgium 0.4%.