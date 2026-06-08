Pashinyan's Civil Contract party secures 49.82% of vote, according to preliminary results of Sunday's election

Eurasian leaders congratulate Armenian premier on victory in parliamentary vote Pashinyan's Civil Contract party secures 49.82% of vote, according to preliminary results of Sunday's election

Eurasian leaders on Monday congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his election victory following a parliamentary vote in the South Caucasus nation over the weekend.

In a statement through US social media company X late Sunday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed “heartfelt congratulations” to his Armenian counterpart on his party’s success in the country’s parliamentary election.

“Looking forward to continuing our close cooperation to strengthen the strategic partnership and friendly relations between Georgia and Armenia for the prosperity of our nations,” Kobakhidze said.

Elsewhere, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Pashinyan on his election victory, wishing him “further successful work in the long-term national interests of Armenia.”

Tokayev noted that the elections were held in accordance with current legislation openly and under proper conditions for citizens to vote, adding Astana is ready to continue active cooperation with Yerevan in all spheres, according to a statement by Kazakhstan’s presidential press service Akorda released Monday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Pashinyan on the election, describing his victory as one for Armenia’s “sovereignty, your independence, and your right to live the way you choose.”

“Ukraine is ready to expand our cooperation, and now is precisely the time for the European Union to provide real support to Armenia and do everything necessary to ensure that people feel their lives are better thanks to their relationship with Europe. This is a test for the European Union. It is important not to lose time or miss opportunities,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

Separately, Moldovan President Maia Sandu also voiced congratulations to Pashinyan on X, arguing that his victory came "despite massive foreign interference."

"Moldova and Armenia share a commitment to peace and stability in Europe, and I look forward to deepening our dialogue and working closely together in the years ahead," Sandu added.

About 1.47 million out of approximately 2.5 million Armenians cast their ballots on Sunday at 2,005 polling stations nationwide during the country’s parliamentary election, amounting to a turnout of nearly 59%.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured 49.82% of the vote, according to preliminary results shared by Armenia’s Central Election Commission, while its closest competitor, the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.28%.