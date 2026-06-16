Nearly 1 in 3 adolescents say social media makes them feel stressed, sad, excluded, according to survey

EU warns of social media risks for youth as bloc moves to strengthen protection for minors online Nearly 1 in 3 adolescents say social media makes them feel stressed, sad, excluded, according to survey

The European Commission on Tuesday warned of growing social media risks for young people as it moves to strengthen protections for minors online, following the final meeting of a special panel on child safety in the digital space.

The panel, which brought together experts, policymakers, educators, parents' representatives and child rights advocates, concluded its third and final session this week, according to a commission statement.

Its co-chairs are expected to present a set of recommendations to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 13.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the European Commission to address the effect of digital platforms on children and adolescents, and to reinforce the EU’s regulatory framework for online safety.

A new Eurobarometer survey released alongside the meeting highlights the extent of youth exposure to digital platforms and associated risks.

It shows that adolescents in Europe spend an average of 4.5 hours online on school days and 6.1 hours at weekends.

Around 14% report more than 10 hours of daily screen time.

Nearly one in three adolescents said social media makes them feel stressed, sad or excluded.

About 45% reported comparing themselves with others online, while a quarter said they had encountered problematic content, including hate speech.

The survey also found a strong correlation between early social media use and higher screen time.

Those who started using platforms before the age of 10 reported 7.5 hours of screen time on weekends, compared with 5.7 hours among those who began after age 14.

"When one in three young people say it leaves them feeling stressed, sad or excluded, we cannot ignore the impact on their mental health and wellbeing," said von der Leyen, adding that exposure to harmful content signals the need for change.