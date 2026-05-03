'International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times,' foreign policy chief says

EU urges full investigation into killings of journalists in conflict zones 'International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times,' foreign policy chief says

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday called for a full investigation into the killing of journalists in conflict zones, including Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and parts of Africa.

Kallas noted in a statement on behalf of the European Union for World Press Freedom Day that 2025 was the deadliest year for journalists worldwide and that killing, injuring or threatening them "become a shocking reality."

"The killing of journalists and media professionals – as we have seen in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and in the current conflicts in the Middle East, recently in Gaza and in Lebanon as well as in Africa - should be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable," she said.

Kallas also stressed the need for a free press, underlining that independent media is a "cornerstone of any democratic society."

"International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times. They must be able to carry out their work freely, without undue interference, fear of violence, harassment, intimidation, persecution or expulsion," she added.