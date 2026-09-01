Measure takes effect Thursday as bloc seeks assurances on compliance with EU rules

EU to suspend imports of Brazilian meat, animal products over health concerns Measure takes effect Thursday as bloc seeks assurances on compliance with EU rules

The EU will suspend imports of Brazilian meat and other animal products from Thursday, pending assurances that the country’s exports comply with the bloc’s animal health rules, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The European Commission said Brazil would no longer be authorized to export animals and products of animal origin intended for human consumption to the EU under the measure.

The suspension will affect products including beef, poultry, eggs, honey and casings.

The Commission said Brazil was removed in May from an EU list of countries complying with the bloc’s rules governing the use of antibiotics in animals.

The EU requires imports of animal-origin products intended for human consumption to comply with animal and public health standards, including controls on residues from veterinary medicines.

