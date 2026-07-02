EU seeks swift reinstatement of online child sexual abuse detection measures Under proposed regulation, online platforms could again voluntarily detect child sexual abuse material

The European Council on Thursday adopted its position on a regulation aimed at reinstating interim rules that allow online service providers to voluntarily detect, report and remove child sexual abuse material from their platforms.

The move seeks to restore a temporary legal basis for such activities after the previous measure expired on April 3, creating a gap in the EU's framework for combating child sexual abuse online, according to a statement.

Under the proposed regulation, online platforms would again be permitted to carry out voluntary detection of child sexual abuse material and grooming activities, despite restrictions under EU data protection rules governing electronic communications.

The EU Council said the temporary measure is necessary to ensure the continued identification of victims, support criminal investigations and prosecutions, and limit the spread of abusive material online while negotiations continue on a permanent legislative framework.

The council's position will now be sent to the European Parliament for a second reading, during which lawmakers may approve, amend or reject the proposal.