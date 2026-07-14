Spokesperson says bloc’s position remains unchanged, stressing commitment to international criminal justice and the fight against impunity

EU reaffirms support for ICC after US announces initiative targeting court Spokesperson says bloc’s position remains unchanged, stressing commitment to international criminal justice and the fight against impunity

The EU has reiterated its strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the US government has launched an initiative aimed at eliminating the "threat" posed by the tribunal based in The Hague.

EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc’s position on the court remained unchanged, stressing its commitment to international criminal justice and the fight against impunity.

"Our position remains unchanged and very clear. We, as European Union, we stand firm in our support for the International Criminal Court," El Anouni told a daily press briefing.

"We, as EU, we do respect the court's independence and impartiality. We are strongly committed to international criminal justice and the fight against impunity."

He added that any attempts to undermine the court were unacceptable."Attacks or threats against the court, elected officials, personnel, or those cooperating with the court, are simply not acceptable," he said.

The spokesperson also rejected the suggestion that the ICC posed a threat to national sovereignty, saying the court was focused on individuals accused of the most serious international crimes.

"And let us also recall that the ICC does not target sovereign states, nor does it constitute a threat to their sovereignty ... the ICC exercises jurisdiction over individuals perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community," he said.

Another spokesperson for the European Commission, Siobhan McGarry, said the EU executive commission remained committed to protecting the court’s independence and ensuring it could continue its work.

"The commission is remains firmly committed to supporting the International Criminal Court as a cornerstone of the international system of criminal justice and to safeguarding its independence and proper functioning," McGarry said.

"The Commission continues to support the ICC's work, including its investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity, and we are already facilitating all appropriate measures, including diplomatic, legal, and financial avenues that could help ensure the continuity of the ICC's operations."

She said the Commission was assessing possible steps in coordination with the court, EU member states and other relevant partners.

"For each measure, the Commission, in close contact, of course, with the ICC itself, the member states, and relevant stakeholders, is carefully assessing its necessity, proportionality, effectiveness, and relevant legal and practical implication," she said.

The ICC, established under the 1998 Rome Statute, investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

In November 2024, the UN-backed court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched on Monday a campaign to dismantle the ICC, claiming the global tribunal was interfering with US military and law enforcement operations at the risk of American sovereignty.