EU foreign policy chief vows to strengthen ties with Pakistan

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday described Pakistan as a major regional power and an "important" partner, reaffirming the bloc's commitment to further strengthen ties with Islamabad.

"Beyond trade, we are deepening cooperation on a wide range of issues, including climate resilience, digital infrastructure, clean energy, migration, and mobility. People-to-people links are also important part of our partnership," Kallas said at a joint press stakeout, following the 8th EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad alongside Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Kallas called for continued negotiations between the US and Iran, while praising Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

"It is a conflict that is having an impact on everybody in the world when it comes to energy prices, (and) prices of fertilizers. So, this is really what we need to see ceasefire holding, (and) talks continuing," she added.

She commended Islamabad for helping facilitate direct talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

Pakistan is currently mediating between the US and Iran in an effort to end the war that began on Feb. 28. The fighting was halted on April 8 after Islamabad helped secure a ceasefire.

“We have this contested geopolitical environment… tensions everywhere, we have real risk of escalation… and we also share the priorities when it comes to rules-based international order that we need to develop further," Kallas said.

The visit marks her first trip to Pakistan since assuming the role of EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.

"We are working towards global and regional stability which is in our interest," she said.

Pointing to what she described as strong momentum in bilateral relations, Kallas called for a more forward-looking partnership between the EU and Pakistan.

She said discussions with Dar would focus on strengthening cooperation in areas including climate, digital infrastructure, migration and mobility, as well as regional and global developments.

For his part, Dar said that Pakistan will continue to work toward finding a “comprehensive and lasting solution” to the US-Iran conflict.

He said he had remained in close contact with Kallas on a range of issues, including last year's brief war with India and the ongoing US-Iran war.

On recent tensions with Afghanistan, the EU diplomat urged Islamabad and Kabul to "exercise restraint and de-escalation," as the latest fighting between the two forces had “grave humanitarian consequences and also risks fueling further instability and radicalization”.

“This is why we have constantly called on both sides to exercise restraint and de-escalation. Pakistan has the right to defend itself and its people in line with the international law,” she said.

The EU is Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner. Under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), Pakistan enjoys duty-free or reduced-duty access for many exports to European markets.