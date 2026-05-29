Andrius Kubilius says Europe relies on US troops and calls for unified European rapid reaction force as solution

EU defense chief warns Europe faces threat from 'battle-tested' Russian army Andrius Kubilius says Europe relies on US troops and calls for unified European rapid reaction force as solution

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius warned that Russia could be preparing for military aggression against a NATO member state, saying Moscow is continuing to build up reserves and would likely maintain its wartime production capacity even if peace is achieved in Ukraine.

"What our intelligence services are saying is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could be ready for military aggression against neighbouring NATO member countries," Kubilius said in an interview with Spanish daily El Mundo published Friday.

He noted that not all Russian military production is being used in Ukraine, claiming Moscow is stockpiling equipment while sustaining high levels of arms manufacturing.

"And if peace comes — and we want peace to come — their war production will not stop. And we must understand that if Russia launches aggression against our countries, we would face a battle-tested Russian army capable of using millions of drones. Our experience in that area is quite limited," he said.

The EU commissioner also stressed the need for stronger European defense integration amid expectations that the US will reduce its military role in Europe.

"A European army is the natural consequence of plans published by the United States in its National Defense Strategy," he said, referring to Washington's intention to gradually reduce its presence on the continent.

Over reliance on American troops

According to Kubilius, Europe currently relies heavily on around 80,000 US troops stationed across the continent who function as a cohesive rapid reaction force.

"The question is: how do we replace that?" he asked, arguing that simply combining national armies would not replicate US military capabilities.

He said one possible solution would be the creation of a unified European rapid reaction force.

Kubilius also dismissed concerns that NATO itself could disappear, saying the US has repeatedly confirmed its commitment to the alliance while urging European countries to assume greater responsibility for conventional defense.

"For a long time after the end of the Cold War, we lived with the so-called peace dividend in mind: that the Americans would take care of our defense forever and we could spend our money on other things. That era is coming to an end," he said.

On Europe's defense industry, Kubilius acknowledged serious shortcomings, saying Russia still outpaces Europe in military production despite increased spending commitments by EU states.

"Our defense industry is highly fragmented. We do not have a single market," he said, citing certification barriers and complex intra-EU transfers as major obstacles.

He also argued that European manufacturers focus too heavily on sophisticated, high-end systems while Russia and Ukraine have adopted "good enough" mass production models that are easier to scale quickly.

Kubilius further criticized countries reluctant to increase defense spending, including Spain, warning that underinvestment weakens collective European security.