'Everybody knows that one day we need to negotiate with Russia the future of the security architecture,' Antonio Costa says

EU Council chief says Trump-led Russia-Ukraine talks should not be disrupted 'Everybody knows that one day we need to negotiate with Russia the future of the security architecture,' Antonio Costa says

European Council President Antonio Costa said on Thursday that Russia-Ukraine negotiations led by US President Donald Trump should not be disrupted, while stressing that Europe will eventually need to engage Moscow on the continent's future security architecture.

Responding to a question at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the European University Institute in Italy on whether Europe should engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Costa said: "Now we should avoid disturbing the process led by President Trump."

He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged European leaders at the latest European Council meeting to be prepared to contribute positively to negotiations.

Costa said the talks contain "two dimensions": bilateral negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and broader talks on Europe's future security framework.

"We cannot change the geography. We are in Europe ... Everybody knows that one day we need to negotiate with Russia the future of the security architecture (of Europe)," he said.

The European Council president said EU leaders are discussing how to prepare for eventual negotiations with Moscow, although he noted there are currently no signs that Russia is ready for serious talks on European security arrangements.



US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were held multiple times, but the process was stalled due to the Iran war. A new meeting between Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled for Thursday in Florida.



On European defense, Costa said the bloc has accelerated efforts to strengthen its military capabilities after years of relying primarily on NATO.

Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron's long-standing calls for "strategic autonomy," Costa said many previously viewed the idea as a threat to the transatlantic alliance.

"Today, it's very clear for everybody that the only way to preserve the transatlantic alliance is to strengthen the European defense. To build a real European defense is not anymore a threat to the Transatlantic Alliance, but a condition to preserve what we can preserve in this transatlantic alliance," he said.

Costa added that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is working to strengthen implementation of Article 42.7 of the Treaty of Lisbon, the EU's mutual assistance clause, describing it as complementary to NATO rather than an alternative.