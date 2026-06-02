France and Italy previously called for stronger response from bloc

EU considers sanctions on Israeli ministers over Gaza aid flotilla treatment: Report France and Italy previously called for stronger response from bloc

The European Union is considering sanctions against Israeli ministers accused of inciting human rights violations following Israel's attack on a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla, according to a draft of conclusions for the June 18-19 EU summit seen ahead of negotiations among member states.

Point 22 of the Middle East section states that the European Council "condemns the ill-treatment inflicted on detainees following the interception of the Global Sumud flotilla in international waters," Italian ANSA news agency reported Tuesday.

The draft also calls on the EU Council "to continue its work on restrictive measures against extremist ministers who incite and promote such human rights violations."

The text remains under negotiation among the permanent representatives of the EU's 27 member states and could be amended before the summit.

The proposal follows Israel's attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters.

Video released by Israeli authorities and widely circulated online showed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir walking among detained activists who were kneeling in tightly packed rows with their hands restrained by zip ties.

The footage prompted criticism from rights and several governments.

France and Italy have since called for a stronger response from the bloc, including the possibility of sanctions.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the issue at the upcoming summit as member states seek a common position on the latest developments in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

