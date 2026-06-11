'That level of violence that we have been seeing in Gaza and the West Bank is unacceptable,' spokesperson tells Anadolu

EU condemns killing of Palestinian infant, says violence against children must end 'That level of violence that we have been seeing in Gaza and the West Bank is unacceptable,' spokesperson tells Anadolu

The EU on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of a seven-month-old Palestinian by an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, demanding accountability and the protection of civilians.

"Let me strongly condemn on behalf of the EU the killing of a seven-month-old baby by an Israeli soldier in the West Bank on Friday, the 5th of June," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said during the Commission's briefing in Brussels in response to Anadolu's question.

El Anouni said the EU urges Israel to conduct an "independent, timely and thorough investigation" into the incident and to ensure accountability.

He also urged the Israeli government to comply with obligations under international law to protect Palestinians living in the occupied territory.

"That level of violence that we have been seeing in Gaza and the West Bank is unacceptable. Any violence against children, including killing and maiming of children, must come to an end, and we do reiterate the utmost importance of ensuring the protection of civilians at all times and in accordance with international law," he said.

Addressing criticism of the EU's response to the situation in the Palestinian territories, El Anouni argued that the bloc remains one of the strongest supporters of the Palestinian people and a two-state solution.

He highlighted the EU's humanitarian, financial and political support, noting that the bloc has provided nearly €675 million ($778 million) in humanitarian assistance since October 2023 and delivered more than 5,600 metric tons of aid through 85 humanitarian air bridge flights.

The 7-month-old Palestinian infant was killed Friday, and his parents were wounded when the Israeli army shot at the family’s car in the Tel Rumeida area in the southern occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The shooting took place while Abu Haikal was on his way to his mother's house in central Hebron.

Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition, wounding his father in the hand. His mother was also wounded by the same bullet, which pierced the jaw of their infant son. All three were taken to the hospital.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed escalating Israeli military raids, arrests and settlement expansion since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.