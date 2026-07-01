EU Commission chief arrives in Azerbaijan as part of South Caucasus visit Ursula von der Leyen scheduled to meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday arrived in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku as part of a two-day visit to the South Caucasus region, where she will also visit neighboring Armenia.

Azerbaijani state news agency Azertac reported that the EU Commission chief arrived at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where she was greeted by a guard of honor.

The report noted that she was welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and other officials.

"The EU believes in a bright future for the South Caucasus: connected, peaceful and prosperous. We want to help build that future. I'm also here to deepen the EU-Azerbaijan partnership. From trade to transport. From energy to the economy," von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X following her arrival.

The EU announced earlier this week that von der Leyen will visit Baku as part of a two-day visit to the South Caucasus region. It said that the EU Commission chief will meet Aliyev on Wednesday and deliver press statements following their talks.

It noted that she will visit neighboring Armenia on Thursday, where she will meet Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and hold a news conference.

“Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will accompany the President during the visit,” it added.