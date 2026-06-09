'We urge all actors to fully abide by terms of agreement and all military action should cease immediately,' spokesperson says

EU calls for full enforcement of UN Resolution 1701, respect for Lebanon's sovereignty 'We urge all actors to fully abide by terms of agreement and all military action should cease immediately,' spokesperson says

The European Commission on Tuesday called for the full implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, stressing the need to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity following a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Welcoming the ceasefire as a renewed opportunity to end the conflict, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni urged all parties to fully abide by the agreement and immediately halt military operations.

"We trust that Israel and Lebanon will continue direct negotiations in a constructive spirit. That being said, looking at the situation that we have at hand, we urge all actors to fully abide by the terms of the agreement and all military action should cease immediately," he told reporters at a midday briefing.

"We also demand the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 calling for the respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon," El Anouni added.

He also called on the Lebanese group Hezbollah to withdraw from the area south of the Litani River and on Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed more than 3,600 people, and displaced more than 1 million since March 2. A ceasefire was reached in mid-April, but Israel continues to violate the truce.

Tensions recently escalated after Iran and Israel exchanged strikes, which Tehran says were in response to Israeli "aggression" in Lebanon.

One of Iran's conditions to permanently end the US-Israeli war, which began on Feb. 28 and is currently on hold, is an end to fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.