Package includes increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods, additional funding for security at synagogues, schools and community centers

England to allocate $335M to boost protection for Jewish communities Package includes increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods, additional funding for security at synagogues, schools and community centers

Police forces across England will receive a £251 million ($335 million) funding boost to strengthen protection for Jewish communities following a rise in antisemitic attacks, the British government announced.

Under the three-year package, London's Metropolitan Police will receive £86 million to recruit around 300 additional officers as part of plans to deploy more than 500 extra officers across areas with large Jewish communities in England, boosting patrols around Jewish neighborhoods, synagogues, schools and community centers, according to the BBC on Sunday.

The funding follows a series of antisemitic attacks in London, including the stabbing of two men in Golders Green in April, and the raising of the UK's terror threat level from substantial to severe.

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the package would mark a "step change" in protecting Jewish communities.

"The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one," he said.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes said the funding would expand Community Protection Teams, establish new units at three locations across London, recruit up to 300 officers and create a community hub in Golders Green.

The package comes in addition to a £25 million emergency fund announced in April after the Golders Green attack. The government also confirmed £32.4 million for security at Jewish sites in 2026-27, including synagogues, schools and community centers.

It also reiterated previously announced measures, including £7 million to combat antisemitism in schools and universities and the expansion of community cohesion programs.