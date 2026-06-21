Rob Jetten says Dutch gov't failed thousands of Moluccan soldiers, their families brought from Indonesia in 1950, calls their treatment 'historical injustice'

Dutch prime minister formally apologizes for treatment of 1st-generation Moluccans Rob Jetten says Dutch gov't failed thousands of Moluccan soldiers, their families brought from Indonesia in 1950, calls their treatment 'historical injustice'

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Sunday formally apologized on behalf of his government for the treatment of the first generation of Moluccans brought to the Netherlands from Indonesia's eastern Maluku Islands 75 years ago.

Speaking at the National Moluccan Community Monument in Rotterdam's Lloydkade, Jetten said: "For your heartless and dishonorable dismissal as soldiers, for the inadequate reception and housing you were given, for being ignored and abandoned, for the unhealed longing for home, and for the grief and suffering endured by so many Moluccan families, today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologize. I apologize to the Moluccan community."

Those present at the ceremony applauded and cheered the apology.

Jetten said an apology only gains meaning when followed by concrete action, adding that it has not yet been determined how the government's expression of regret will be implemented.

He stressed that the Moluccan community in the Netherlands should have a significant voice in deciding the next steps and noted the importance of delivering the apology while representatives of the first generation of Moluccans who arrived in the Netherlands are still alive.

Calling their treatment "a historical injustice," Jetten said the suffering they endured had not been sufficiently acknowledged.

"This pain has also been carried by the generations that followed," he said.

Jetten also described the newly unveiled monument as, "above all," a tribute to the thousands of Moluccan soldiers and their families who believed they had come to the Netherlands only temporarily and hoped to return home soon.

Following Indonesia's independence in 1950, around 12,500 Moluccan soldiers who had served in the Royal Netherlands East Indies Army (KNIL), along with their families, were brought to the Netherlands on what was presented as a temporary basis.

They were subsequently housed in former Nazi concentration camps across the country.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul