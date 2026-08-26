Gas storage facilities stand at about 45% capacity, down from 63% at the same time last year

Dutch gas storage unlikely to reach target ahead of winter Gas storage facilities stand at about 45% capacity, down from 63% at the same time last year

Energy network operator Gasunie said Wednesday that the Netherlands is unlikely to fully replenish its gas storage facilities before winter, according to broadcaster NOS.

Gasunie reportedly said the country will not be able to fill its gas storage facilities to the desired level ahead of the winter season.

However, a Gasunie spokesperson stressed that this does not mean there will be insufficient gas supplies for the coming winter, according to the report.

Gas storage facilities in the Netherlands are currently reported to be around 45% full, compared with 63% at the same time last year.

Gasunie confirmed that gas storage facilities are being replenished more slowly than last year, citing high gas prices as one factor, the report said.

The operator noted that high gas prices linked to the war in Iran are prompting companies to delay gas purchases and making it less attractive to replenish storage facilities.