Model or origin of drone not yet identified

Drone suspected of violating Finnish airspace near Russian border Model or origin of drone not yet identified

The Finnish Defense Ministry announced having detected an unmanned aerial vehicle suspected of violating airspace near the Russian border on Sunday.

The ministry said in statement that the Air Force observed a drone flying in the southeasternmost Virolahti municipality near the Russian border.

"The model or origin of the drone has not been identified. The drone is no longer in Finnish airspace.The case is being investigated by the Finnish Border Guard, which will provide more information as the investigation progresses," the statement added.

At the request of the Air Force, regional air traffic control also established a temporary aviation restriction area over a nearby maritime district, according to public broadcaster Yle.

