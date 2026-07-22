Catania records 11 firefighting operations as blazes threaten homes, roads and critical facilities across island

Dozens of wildfires sweep across Italy’s Sicily, forcing more than 100 to evacuate Catania records 11 firefighting operations as blazes threaten homes, roads and critical facilities across island

Dozens of wildfires swept across the Italian island of Sicily on Wednesday, straining emergency services and forcing the evacuation of more than 100 people, local media reported.

The regional Civil Protection Department and Forestry Corps were coordinating operations against fires threatening rural areas, residential districts and major roads, public broadcaster Rai reported.

The most critical situation was reported in the eastern province of Catania, where firefighters carried out 11 operations. Blazes affected several areas, including Librino, Belpasso, Zafferana Etnea, Licodia Eubea, Adrano, Caltagirone and Mascali.

Several Canadair firefighting aircraft were deployed, including one sent from Cagliari on the neighboring island of Sardinia.

In the southern province of Agrigento, a large fire fanned by sirocco winds reached Santo Stefano Quisquina, prompting the precautionary evacuation of more than 100 people.

Fire crews were deployed to protect an oxygen storage facility, the Ignazio Attardi clinic, a gas station and a fireworks factory. Carabinieri and police reinforcements were also sent to the area.

Mayor Francesco Cacciatore described the situation as “dramatic” and urged residents of the Canfuto and Bosco districts to leave their homes “immediately.”

The SS118 Corleonese Agrigentina state road was temporarily closed in both directions near the town.

The province of Palermo was also battling dozens of fires. Blazes around Monreale forced the temporary closure of the SS186 state road, while renewed flames in Castronovo di Sicilia damaged rural homes and businesses.

The fires also disrupted traffic on the Palermo-Catania motorway, which was closed near the Irosa junction.

Additional outbreaks were reported across the provinces of Syracuse, Trapani, Enna, Messina and Caltanissetta, including near a wind farm in Alia and in the municipalities of Salemi, Mazara del Vallo, Piazza Armerina and Nissoria.