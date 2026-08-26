Denmark joins international declaration opposing Israeli West Bank settlement plan

Denmark has joined an international joint declaration opposing Israel’s planned settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

The declaration, signed by Denmark and 20 other countries as well as the European Commission, criticized the Israeli government’s decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project.

“The Israeli Government's decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project is unacceptable,” the signatories said.

They warned that the project could undermine prospects for a two-state solution by “driving a wedge through the West Bank” and harming the territorial contiguity of Palestinian territories.

The signatories said international law prohibits Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, citing the position of the international community as reaffirmed by the UN Security Council.

They also expressed concern over the situation in the occupied West Bank, citing “unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians” and restrictions affecting the Palestinian economy.

The countries and the European Commission urged Israel to withdraw the plans and end settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

They also called on businesses not to bid for construction tenders, warning of potential legal and reputational consequences, including the risk of involvement in what they described as serious breaches of international law.

The signatories reaffirmed their commitment to a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.”