Czechia sees rise in violent crimes involving children despite stable overall crime rate Prosecutors warn of rise in ‘experience-driven violence’ among minors

Overall crime in Czechia remained broadly stable last year, but authorities have raised concerns over a growing number of highly aggressive crimes involving children and adolescents, local media reported on Monday.

According to the annual report of the Supreme Public Prosecutor's Office (NSZ), 186,858 new criminal proceedings were initiated in 2025, slightly down from 189,912 cases recorded the previous year, Radio Prague International reported.

Despite the overall decline, prosecutors said they were increasingly concerned about crimes marked by high levels of aggression, particularly those committed by minors.

The report also pointed to the growing occurrence of so-called "experience-driven violence" among children and teenagers — violent acts committed not for financial gain or personal disputes, but to seek excitement, test personal limits or experience an adrenaline rush.

Authorities said such incidents are no longer isolated and are appearing with increasing regularity.

The NSZ said prosecutors supervised all criminal proceedings to ensure compliance with legal procedures throughout the investigative process.

While the overall crime rate has remained relatively stable, prosecutors said the changing nature of juvenile offending requires increased attention, particularly in preventing violent behavior among young people.