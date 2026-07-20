Proposal would apply to younger pupils if approved by parliament

Czech government approves bill to ban mobile phones in schools from 2027 Proposal would apply to younger pupils if approved by parliament

The Czech government approved a bill on Monday that could ban the use of mobile phones in schools from September 2027 if it is passed by parliament, Czech Radio reported.

Education Minister Robert Plaga said the Cabinet unanimously backed the proposal, which was jointly submitted by him and Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The bill would prohibit the use of mobile phones by children in kindergartens, primary schools and the lower grades of multi-year grammar schools.

The ban would apply not only during lessons but also during breaks, in school cafeterias and during voluntary activities on school premises.

The proposal includes exemptions for students who need electronic devices for medical reasons or special educational needs.

Schools would also be able to allow their use during lessons or school trips when considered necessary for educational purposes.

The measure must still be approved by the Czech parliament before it can take effect.