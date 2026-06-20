5 men were injured in series of violent incidents across Scottish capital before police arrested 36-year-old white Scottish man

Counterterrorism police in Scotland probe suspected anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh 5 men were injured in series of violent incidents across Scottish capital before police arrested 36-year-old white Scottish man

Scottish police launched a probe into a series of suspected anti-Muslim attacks in the capital Edinburgh on Friday night, prompting a counterterrorism investigation after arresting a 36-year-old white Scottish man, according to multiple media reports.

Police Scotland said officers responded to multiple incidents beginning near Broomhouse Mosque before further reported attacks in the Telford Road and Leith Walk areas.

None of the victims' injuries was believed to be life-threatening.

Muslim organizations said several of the victims were members of the Muslim community.

The Scottish Association of Mosques said two worshippers were attacked after leaving Broomhouse Mosque, while the Muslim Council of Britain warned the community is "rightly nervous and worried."

'I will not tolerate this,' says Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attacks, calling them “absolutely appalling” and stressing that hate-motivated violence will not be tolerated.

"No one should face violence on our streets. The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this - he will face the full force of the law," he said in a post on US social media platform X.

"My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response," he added.

Videos shared on social media and verified by the BBC appeared to show a shirtless man carrying a large weapon damaging businesses before being restrained by police, during which he shouted he was “protecting the country.”

Counterterrorism officers are assisting the investigation under the direction of Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.