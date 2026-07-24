US singer and co-defendant Hoody Baby will be sentenced in October after prosecutors dropped assault and grievous bodily harm charges

Chris Brown faces sentencing after guilty plea in London nightclub case US singer and co-defendant Hoody Baby will be sentenced in October after prosecutors dropped assault and grievous bodily harm charges

US singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty on Friday to affray, or brawling, over a confrontation at a London nightclub in 2023.

The 37-year-old entered his plea during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court that lasted less than five minutes.

His co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, a US rapper who performs under the name Hoody Baby, also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The charge accepted by the defendants says that Brown and Akinlolu “used or threatened unlawful violence towards another” in a way that “would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.”

The case relates to an incident involving music producer Abraham Diaw at the Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district in February 2023. Prosecutors alleged that Brown carried out an unprovoked attack using a tequila bottle. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras inside the venue.

Brown and Akinlolu previously denied charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm. Prosecutors said those charges would no longer be pursued following their guilty pleas to affray.

A separate charge against Brown of possessing an offensive weapon was also dropped.

Brown was arrested in Manchester in May 2025 after returning to the UK for the first time since the incident. He was initially remanded in custody but was later released after providing £5 million ($6.7 million at the time) as security, allowing him to continue his scheduled tour.

Judge Tony Baumgartner released both defendants on bail and scheduled their sentencing for Oct. 26, 2026, the date on which their trial had originally been due to begin.