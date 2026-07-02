- Move would come amid continuing political controversy over NHS data platform contract, with Labour lawmakers and trade unions calling for it to be scrapped over concerns about the company's wider international work

Burnham expected to ditch Palantir NHS deal if he becomes UK prime minister: Report - Move would come amid continuing political controversy over NHS data platform contract, with Labour lawmakers and trade unions calling for it to be scrapped over concerns about the company's wider international work

Andy Burnham is expected to cut ties with US data firm Palantir if he becomes British prime minister, according to a British media report on Thursday.

Burnham did not award any contracts to the company during his nine years as mayor of Greater Manchester and is "minded to take the same approach in No. 10," The Telegraph reported.

He is expected to succeed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as soon as July 20 and would have to decide whether to end the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP) contract with Palantir, two years into a seven-year, £330 million (about $440 million) deal.

The FDP is operated using Palantir's technology and has been credited with speeding up cancer diagnoses, increasing operating theater use and reducing delays in discharging patients.

However, Labour lawmakers and trade unions have called on the government to terminate the contract, citing concerns over the company's work with the Israeli army and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Supporters of Burnham noted that the Greater Manchester Combined Authority did not award any contracts to Palantir during his leadership from 2017 until last month. Greater Manchester Police also said it had not held a contract with the company during the past five years.

Burnham has not made final decisions on contracts going forward but his mayoral record is said to inform his thinking, and he is expected to go unchallenged for the Labour leadership, entering Downing Street on July 20 if no contest.

The Telegraph also reported ministers have opened the way to ending the NHS data deal when a break clause comes up next March, with notice required in December ahead of renewal.

More than half of NHS trusts in England use Palantir technology; FDP has helped deliver 110,000 extra operations.

Peter Thiel was an early backer of Donald Trump, and Alex Karp has also supported him. The firm has faced criticism over contracts with the Israeli Defense Forces and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall recently described Palantir’s bosses as “right-wing” and declined to say whether the firm should have a role in healthcare.

Last month, London Mayor Sadiq Khan blocked a £50 million ($66.4 million) contract between the Metropolitan Police and Palantir, saying it represented a "clear and serious breach" of procurement rules.

France has also moved to distance itself from the company. Last month, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that the domestic intelligence agency had decided to terminate its contract with the company.