Energy shock from US-Iran war still feeding through prices, while ECB waits for clearer Middle East outlook, Joachim Nagel tells CNBC

Bundesbank president warns eurozone inflation likely to stay well above target Energy shock from US-Iran war still feeding through prices, while ECB waits for clearer Middle East outlook, Joachim Nagel tells CNBC

Eurozone inflation is likely to remain significantly above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target as the energy shock from the US-Iran war continues to feed through the economy, warned Germany’s Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday on the sidelines of the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, Nagel said there is still a risk that inflation “will stay at an elevated level.”

“The energy price shock … is still in the system. I suspect the inflation rate will stay significantly above our target,” he said.

The warning came despite the US and Iran agreeing to end their war in the Middle East, with Washington and Tehran expected to hold talks in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday after renewed hostilities over the weekend put pressure on a fragile ceasefire.

Nagel said the ECB’s latest interest rate hike, its first since 2023, was the right decision, but added that it was too early to determine the future course of monetary policy.

“Now we have to wait, the situation is still very opaque,” he said, referring to uncertainty over whether the Middle East situation would stabilize.

The US-Iran war and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, triggered a sharp energy shock that pushed inflation higher in major economies.

In the eurozone, inflation rose to an estimated 3.2% in May, driven partly by double-digit growth in energy prices.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said Monday that policymakers could now return to using interest rates as their main tool after years of extraordinary shocks, including the sovereign debt crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We no longer need to reach for unconventional instruments,” Lagarde told the Sintra forum, adding that the ECB could make “measured adjustments to rates” depending on the shocks facing the economy.

However, she warned that the global environment had changed, with geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and supply-side shocks becoming more frequent.