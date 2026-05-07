Radev submits proposed structure and composition of new government shortly after receiving mandate

Bulgaria's election winner Radev receives mandate to form new government Radev submits proposed structure and composition of new government shortly after receiving mandate

Bulgaria's election-winning Progressive Bulgaria leader Rumen Radev received a mandate to form a new government, the public broadcaster BTA reported on Thursday.

Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova handed the first exploratory mandate for government formation to Radev, who has been nominated for prime minister by Progressive Bulgaria, the largest parliamentary group in the 52nd National Assembly, according to the broadcaster.

Following consultations with parliamentary groups on May 5, Iotova said citizens had placed significant trust in Progressive Bulgaria by giving it a decisive lead in the newly elected parliament.

“After years of successive political crises, Bulgarian citizens’ expectations are for stable and effective governance; these are also the expectations of our partners throughout Europe and internationally,” Iotova said.

Radev said the mandate represents a major responsibility, adding that voters had expressed a clear preference for stable institutions and effective governance through the latest elections.

He added that “after years of political instability, Bulgarian citizens had delivered their verdict in the latest elections and had brought the political crisis to an end.”

Radev submitted the proposed structure and composition of the new government shortly after receiving the exploratory mandate.

The draft Cabinet includes a prime minister and four deputy prime ministers. According to the proposal, Radev himself would serve as prime minister.

The deputy prime ministers are Galab Donev, who would also serve as finance minister; Aleksandar Pulev, who would serve as economy, investments and industry minister; Ivo Petrov, and Atanas Pekanov.

The proposed Cabinet also includes Ivan Demerdzhiev as interior minister, Dimitar Stoyanov as defense minister, Velislava Petrova-Chamova as foreign minister, and Nikolay Naydenov as justice minister.

The Progressive Bulgaria coalition is poised to win the April 19 parliamentary elections, following the country’s eighth parliamentary election since 2021.

Radev, a former Air Force commander who served as Bulgaria’s president from 2017 until his resignation in 2026, launched the Progressive Bulgaria coalition earlier this year after stepping down to run in the parliamentary elections.