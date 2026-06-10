Keir Starmer and opposition leader call for calm after riots as arrests follow disorder in Northern Ireland

British prime minister condemns Belfast violence as ‘totally unjustified’ Keir Starmer and opposition leader call for calm after riots as arrests follow disorder in Northern Ireland

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the rioting in Belfast following a “horrific attack” is “totally unjustified,” as he and other political leaders called for calm after a night of disorder in Northern Ireland.

In answer to a Labour backbencher at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Starmer told MPs: "People are rightly sickened by the horrific attack on Monday night in north Belfast. As you have just said, the man arrested has been in court in Belfast this morning and charged."

“I want to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland and other first responders and members of the public who responded with such bravery, and our thoughts are with the victim. But let me be clear, the acts of violence and arson that followed are totally unjustified," he said.

“We are united in calling for calm and determined to restore order, support the police and all those on the front line and ensure that justice is done," he said.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch echoed the condemnation, calling the violence “deeply, deeply disturbing.”

“People have a right to be angry - I am angry - and people have the right to expect their politicians to secure our borders,” she said.“But no one has a right to burn families out of their homes, or to burn public property and attack the police."

Meanwhile, minister Dan Jarvis told the House of Commons that three people had been arrested following the violence in Belfast, warning that “more will surely follow.”

Widespread unrest took place on Tuesday evening, when anti-immigration demonstrations took place across Northern Ireland in response to Monday’s knife attack in north Belfast.

Several protests descended into violence, with homes and vehicles set alight and public transport disrupted.

Residents were forced to flee their homes as disorder spread through a number of areas. In east Belfast, a Glider bus was set on fire, prompting the suspension of all bus and train services.

Local media outlets reported that the suspect is a Sudanese national who had been granted leave to remain in the UK after entering via Ireland.

Authorities said the 30-year-old man also faces charges of possessing a bladed article in a public place and making threats to kill.