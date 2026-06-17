British premier calls Russian warship warning shots in English Channel 'reckless' Starmer urges vigilance after G7 discussions on incident, citing 'more volatile and dangerous world'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday labeled warning shots fired by a Russian warship near a yacht in the English Channel as "reckless" but not "sinister."

"I think it's reckless," Starmer told GB News after a Russian warship fired warning shots on Tuesday near a yacht about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight.

He said the incident had been discussed by leaders at the G7 summit.

"We were discussing it here at the G7 yesterday, so we've got to be on our guard, but the incident in the Channel … (the) MoD (Ministry of Defense) assessment is that it was actually a drifting warship, rather than anything more sinister," he added.

He said: “We’re living in a more volatile and dangerous world than we have at any time in our lifetimes … That is true, it’s not just an abstract description.”

The incident followed the UK's seizure of a Russia-linked oil tanker off the Isle of Wight days earlier, the first operation of its kind led by British forces since Russia launched its war against Ukraine.

Starmer was also asked about an arson attack on his house. Two men were found guilty on Monday of conspiring to carry out arson attacks on property connected to the prime minister and appear to have operated under the instruction of an online handler with links to Russia.

He said he wanted to keep the two incidents separate.

“In relation to the attack on our house, I’m very pleased that justice has been done, clearly, and as you would imagine it’s had an impact and affected my family,” Starmer said.

Separately, the UK Foreign Office has introduced new sanctions against Russia, aimed at its shadow fleet and individuals believed to be involved in supporting its oil trade.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the frigate Admiral Grigorovich fired warning shots after a British-flagged sailing yacht approached the warship in the English Channel.

According to the ministry, the civilian yacht, Bright Future, was proceeding under power and maneuvering dangerously close to the frigate.

The ministry said on Telegram the warship's crew made several attempts to contact the vessel via the international radio channel in accordance with international maritime regulations but received no response and observed no change in the yacht's course.

To attract the crew's attention, the frigate launched signal flares and sounded warning signals, the ministry said.