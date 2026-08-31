Charlotte Appleyard, the museum’s director of development, hosted Thiel for a VIP viewing of the tapestry on Aug. 18, roughly a month before it is set to go on public display

British Museum gives Palantir founder private preview of Bayeux Tapestry Charlotte Appleyard, the museum’s director of development, hosted Thiel for a VIP viewing of the tapestry on Aug. 18, roughly a month before it is set to go on public display

The British Museum hosted billionaire tech investor and Palantir founder Peter Thiel for a private preview of the Bayeux Tapestry earlier this month, ahead of its public display, according to a report on Monday.

Charlotte Appleyard, the museum’s director of development, hosted Thiel at the VIP viewing in the exhibition space on Aug. 18, roughly a month before the exhibition opens to the public, The Guardian reported.

Speaking to the British daily, a museum source confirmed that the visit took place and that museum Chair George Osborne was aware of the viewing but did not attend with Thiel.

According to the report, senior museum leaders were warned about the possible public perception of special treatment for someone with connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and whose public software company, Palantir, plays a controversial role in the UK.

US artificial intelligence and data analytics company Palantir Technologies has faced harsh criticism over its deals with Israel since announcing a strategic partnership with Israel’s Defense Ministry in January 2024 to provide technology for war-related missions.

According to the report, some staff were concerned that scarce "lux hours" allocated to the tapestry – a combined measure of light intensity and exposure time used to track and limit cumulative light damage to sensitive artifacts – were given up to someone with "no known interest in the museum."

Open Intel, a platform that tracks corporate involvement in what it describes as the "genocidal war on Gaza," says Palantir has recruited former members of Unit 8200, Israel’s elite cyberintelligence division.

The group alleges that Palantir’s software combines intercepted communications, satellite imagery and other data to help Israeli forces generate military target lists.