Fearing film piracy, many cinema chains considering introducing policies to prohibit or restrict wearing of camera-enabled smart glasses

British movie theaters weighing ban on Meta AI glasses Fearing film piracy, many cinema chains considering introducing policies to prohibit or restrict wearing of camera-enabled smart glasses

UK movie theaters are considering restricting the use of Meta AI glasses amid concerns over potential film piracy, Sky News reported Thursday.

The UK Cinema Association, the industry’s trade body, said many cinema chains could introduce “policies to prohibit and/or restrict the wearing of camera-enabled smart glasses.”

The group said major cinema operators are considering how to approach the use of smart glasses as they seek to balance concerns over unauthorized recording and privacy with accessibility benefits for some users.

Phil Clapp, the group’s chief executive, noted that the glasses could benefit people with visual impairments or hearing difficulties.

Recently, courts in England and Wales, along with a number of restaurants, theaters and pubs, have moved to ban Meta smart glasses amid growing concerns over their potential use as spyware.