Companies plan to work together to secure necessary permits by winter of 2027

British, American oil companies postpone controversial test drilling in Greenland Companies plan to work together to secure necessary permits by winter of 2027

British company 80 Mile and its American partner Greenland Energy, which is allegedly linked to US President Donald Trump, have postponed planned test drilling on Greenland’s eastern coast, the country’s broadcaster KNR reported Wednesday.

Following consultations with Greenland's mineral resource authorities and Greenland Energy, 80 Mile announced that drilling at Nunap Qeqqa will be postponed until next year.

Greenland Energy also said it had been informed by the Greenlandic government that the schedule needed to be changed.

The two companies plan to work together to secure the necessary permits by the winter of 2027.

They reportedly vowed to readjust for the future by strengthening relationships with the local community, strategic partners and relevant authorities.

They will also provide further information about the drilling project's timeline once the process is better understood.



Greenland’s Department of Industry and Minerals recently issued a warning to Greenland Energy, a Texas-based company established last year and allegedly linked to Trump, after drilling equipment was brought ashore without the required government approvals.

“A strong warning will be sent” to the licensee, the department said.

The controversy came amid renewed US interest in Greenland. Days after residents reported seeing drilling equipment brought ashore, Trump posted an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform showing him overlooking a Greenlandic village with the caption “Hello, Greenland!”

Trump drew international criticism in January 2025 after refusing to rule out military force to take control of Greenland, saying the US needed the island “for national security purposes.”