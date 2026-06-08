Agreement will improve cross-border traffic and economic connectivity as Bosnia seeks progress on its EU path, says Croatian premier

Bosnia, Croatia sign agreement to increase number of border crossings from 2 to 5 Agreement will improve cross-border traffic and economic connectivity as Bosnia seeks progress on its EU path, says Croatian premier

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia on Monday signed an agreement to increase the number of top-category border crossings between the two countries from two to five, aiming to facilitate trade, transportation, and economic cooperation.

The agreement was signed in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo by Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic following a bilateral meeting.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Plenkovic described the agreement as “a great step forward,” saying it would significantly improve traffic flows and connectivity between the neighboring countries.

“Until now, we had two border crossings in the highest category. With this agreement, that number will be expanded to five,” Plenkovic said.

He said Bosnia and Herzegovina still faces several issues on its path toward European Union membership but stressed that the current political climate within the bloc is more favorable to enlargement than in previous years.

“For the first time in a long period, there is a renewed willingness for enlargement among EU institutions and member states,” he said.

Kristo thanked Croatia for its continued support of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European integration efforts, noting that the topic was also discussed during the meeting.

She emphasized the economic importance of increasing the number of border crossings, saying the agreement would contribute to trade, bilateral relations, and competitiveness.

“I would like to highlight the importance of the document signed today. This intergovernmental agreement is of great significance for the trade of goods, bilateral relations, and economic competitiveness,” Kristo said.

Croatia is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s largest trading partner within the European Union, and officials from both countries have repeatedly stressed the importance of improving infrastructure and cross-border connectivity to support economic growth and regional cooperation.