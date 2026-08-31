Detectives say they have not identified woman in her 70s whose body was found in Liverpool's Stanley Park

Body of woman found in UK park was inside bin bag ‘for number of weeks’: Police Detectives say they have not identified woman in her 70s whose body was found in Liverpool's Stanley Park

A murder investigation was launched after the body of a woman in her 70s was found inside a black bin bag in a Liverpool park, police said Monday.

Merseyside Police said at a news conference that officers found the woman's remains in the walled garden at Stanley Park after being called by a member of the public on Friday.

Officers were called at around 5.25 pm local time (1625GMT), police said.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said police had not been able to identify the woman and appealed for information.

“We believe that her body may have been in the black bin bag at this location for a number of weeks,” she said.

Police described the woman as white, in her 70s, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and of small build, with strawberry-blonde hair.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Ryan called the incident a “shocking crime.”

“If anyone recognises the description of this woman or you have any concerns whatsoever about someone you may know and have not seen or heard from recently, please tell us as a matter of urgency,” he said.