Belgium weighs recognizing Palestine after Hamas dissolution of Gaza governing body Foreign minister orders Cabinet to prepare decision on Palestine recognition

The Belgian government is considering the recognition of Palestine after Hamas announced dissolved its governing body in the Gaza Strip, Belga news agency reported.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told broadcaster VRT late Monday that he instructed his Cabinet to prepare a decision to recognize Palestine.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced last year at the UN New York headquarters that their recognition would depend on certain conditions being met.

The majority party CD&V demanded an immediate recognition, stressing that dissolution of the governing body would remove a significant argument for delaying Belgium's formal recognition of Palestine.

Prevot, in the meantime, signaled that the recognition would be addressed soon. "I don't know if we will be ready by Friday, but it will be on the table soon," he said.