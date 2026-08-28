'It is unacceptable for ambassador accredited in Belgium to target member of our government,' says Maxime Prevot after ambassador mocked health minister in social media post

Belgium to summon US envoy following remarks directed at health minister 'It is unacceptable for ambassador accredited in Belgium to target member of our government,' says Maxime Prevot after ambassador mocked health minister in social media post

Belgium will summon the US Ambassador Bill White following his remarks directed at the health minister, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said Friday, according to local media.

Prevot said he would summon Ambassador Bill White over his "unacceptable" targeting of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke amid a controversy over a health warning on alcohol, Belga news agency reported.

White posted an AI-generated image of Vandenbroucke on US social media platform Instagram with the caption: "Damages every form of joy in life."

Above the image, the ambassador wrote: "Who's the biggest loser in Belgium?"

"It is unacceptable for an ambassador accredited in Belgium to target a member of our government in this way," Prevot was quoted as saying.

The foreign minister said he would call in the US ambassador in the coming days.

Belgium has been caught in a dispute over a stricter health warning on alcohol. Instead of "alcohol abuse damages your health," producers now have to print "alcohol damages your health" in their communications.

Belgian brewers have launched a campaign against the change.

The US ambassador was also summoned by the foreign minister previously and also had a dispute with Vandenbroucke in recent months.

Meanwhile, Conner Rousseau, leader of the Flemish social democratic party Vooruit, also joined the dispute, saying: "Bill can be a funny guy."

"But he knows nothing about healthcare. He only repeats what daddy (US President Donald) Trump says. They only care about money, not our health," Rousseau wrote on Instagram.