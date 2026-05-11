Prevot says bilateral trade exceeded $13B in 2025 as Brussels seeks stronger cooperation with Ankara in energy, defense, technology, innovation

Belgium sees ‘significant potential’ to deepen strategic partnership with Türkiye: Foreign minister Prevot says bilateral trade exceeded $13B in 2025 as Brussels seeks stronger cooperation with Ankara in energy, defense, technology, innovation

The Belgian foreign minister on Monday stressed the growing economic and technological partnership between Belgium and Türkiye, saying the two countries have “highly complementary strengths” in several strategic sectors.

Speaking at the opening of a Belgian Economic Mission to Türkiye led by Queen Mathilde, Maxime Prevot said the queen’s participation reflected the importance Brussels attaches to ties with Ankara.

“This is not a small detail,” Prevot said. “It tells you more eloquently than any speech the importance Belgium attaches to its relationship with Türkiye.”

He said bilateral ties are built on nearly two centuries of political, economic, and diplomatic cooperation, while also stressing the role of the Turkish diaspora in Belgium.

Prevot identified five sectors with strong potential for deeper bilateral cooperation: green energy transition, aerospace and defense, ports and logistics, life sciences and biotechnology, and digital transformation.

“These are not random sectors,” he said, adding that both countries possess “world-class expertise and innovation.”

Prevot noted that Belgian exports to Türkiye reached €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion) in 2025, mainly driven by pharmaceuticals and chemicals, while Turkish exports to Belgium totaled €5.6 billion ($6.5 billion), led by vehicles and base metals.

“Belgium is also the eighth most important investor in Türkiye,” he said.

Prevot also welcomed increasing Turkish investments in Belgium, citing projects expected to create hundreds of jobs.

“We are very pleased to see that Turkish companies are now starting to invest in Belgium,” he said.

He underlined the importance of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union in connecting Turkish industry to European value chains, while stressing that trade was “only one part of the story.”

Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele described Türkiye as a “strategic partner for the future,” citing growing cooperation in logistics, advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and technology.

“This mission sends a clear message. We are here with ambition, confidence, and a strong business mindset,” Diependaele said, adding that more than 500 business leaders attended the mission aimed at strengthening long-term economic partnerships between the two countries.

At the Belgium-Türkiye Business Forum, a Joint Declaration on the Development of Bilateral Trade Relations was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Belgian Foreign Minister Prevot, and Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken.