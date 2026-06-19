Belgium imports more Russian gas than before Ukraine war: Report Russian gas accounted for 11.6% of Belgium's gas consumption last year, highest level since 2019

Belgium has increased its imports of Russian natural gas to levels not seen since before the war in Ukraine, according to data from the Federal Public Service Economy cited by local media Friday.

The figures show that Russian gas accounted for 11.6% of Belgium's total gas consumption last year, marking the highest share since 2019, according to Belgian daily L'Echo and De Tijd newspaper.

The rise comes despite the EU's efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy following the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

While pipeline deliveries of Russian gas have ceased, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via shipping have increased significantly. Much of this supply enters through the Fluxys terminal in Zeebrugge, which recorded 17.6 terawatt-hours of Russian-origin LNG last year — more than the combined total of the previous four years.

The EU decided to phase out all imports of Russian gas and LNG by late 2027 following a European Council vote in January, cementing a landmark policy aimed at cutting ties with what was once the bloc's dominant gas supplier.