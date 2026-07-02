Belgium clinch victory against Senegal with overtime penalty, advancing to Round of 16 in World Cup Belgium to face either US, Bosnia in next round

Belgium clinched a 3-2 victory against Senegal with a penalty in overtime to advance to the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in the US.

Senegal took the lead in the 24th minute with Habib Diarra, although much of the credit belonged to Ismaila Sarr. The forward rose the highest to meet a cross and saw his header strike the post, but Diarra reacted to the rebound and fired home to give the Lions of Teranga a deserved advantage.

Senegal were the more energetic and adventurous side throughout the first half, while Belgium struggled to find a rhythm. Diarra's goal reflected the balance of play, with Senegal creating the better opportunities and limiting the Red Devils to only a handful of half-chances that failed to seriously test Mory Diaw. Belgium did improve after falling behind, growing into the contest as the interval approached, but Senegal deservedly led at the break.

The Lions of Teranga doubled their lead in the 51st minute with a brilliant individual finish by Sarr. Moussa Niakhate launched a superb long ball above the Belgian defense, which Sarr expertly controlled on his chest before driving a powerful finish beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium looked to be heading out of the tournament at the end of a stagnant second half until Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute, arriving to convert Thomas Meunier's cross and breathe new life into the team.

The comeback continued three minutes later as captain Youri Tielemans equalized with a courageous header in the 89th minute. Holding off two Senegal defenders and goalkeeper Mory Diaw, he guided the ball into the net to complete a remarkable late fightback after Senegal appeared to be in complete control. The match continued into overtime, giving Belgium much-needed hope for a shot at continuing their tournament run.

In the closing moments of the second overtime, Tielemans went down in Senegal’s penalty box due to Lamine Camara’s interception, which was deemed a penalty after a lengthy VAR check. The Belgian captain successfully converted the penalty to a goal in the 125th minute to finalize the Red Devils comeback and save their tournament, dashing Senegal’s hopes.

Belgium will face either the US or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.